Bishop Neil and Patrice Ellis celebrate 40 years of marriage…

Bishop and Lady Patrice Ellis

NASSAU| In its morning worship service, the family of Mount Tabor Church celebrated the 40th Wedding Anniversary of its founding pastor, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, and Lady Patricia Ellis.

The couple was joined by members of their family and also visiting was Cabinet Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis who made a special presentation to the couple for their love and commitment to the work of the kingdom all these many years.

Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor, Pastor Rickeno Moncur, highlighted that Bishop and Lady Ellis have served as the bedrock of the Mount Tabor community as he thanked them for their love, dedication and commitment to the work of the church and the Kingdom of God.

Bishop Ellis then thanked the church and his family for their love and support all these many years.