RESIDENTS WARNED TO STAY FAR AWAY FROM PEOPLE ON BAIL…KILLERS ARE LOOKING FOR DEM!

THREE SHOT DEAD AND THE INTENDED TARGET FLED UNHARMED ON STEP STREET FOX HILL… Homicide climbs to 102

NASSAU| Three masked men armed with high-powered weapons opened fire on a group of ten men who had gathered at a roadside garage on Step Street, Fox Hill on Monday, killing three men.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the shooters’ intended target was a man on bail for murder but he was able to flee the scene without injury.

Police have taken the man in custody and are questioning him to determine the identities of the gunmen who were traveling in a gray Versa.

The three victims died on the scene, bringing the murder count for the year to 102.

Fernander said 178 people, who are on bail for murder, are currently being electronically monitored by police.

“They should have their day in court and move swiftly with no bail,” Fernander said.

He also lamented the number of high-powered weapons being used to commit murders and said when offenders are arrested, the punishment must fit the crime.

He said police are gathering information on the perpetrators in this matter and he hopes it will lead to their arrests.