Minister Glover-Rolle Elected Chair of Working Group on the Future of Work andJust Transitions in the Americas

October 27, 2024 | Bogota, Colombia – Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, has been elected as the Chair of Working Group 1 at the Inter- American Conference of Ministers of Labour (IACML).

Working Group 1 focuses on the promotion of integrated public policies for a future with stable and lasting peace, social justice, and climate action. The election took place during the IACML conference held in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Minister Glover-Rolle will be joined by Hon. Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour, Social Security & Third Sector for Barbados, and Hon. Luiz Marino, Minister of Labour & Employment for Brazil, who were elected as Vice Chairs of the Working Group for a three-year term.

Together, they will lead discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving nature of work, ensuring equitable transitions for all nations, and promoting sustainable labour policies in the face of global challenges like climate change and digitalisation.

The IACML, organised by the Organisation of American States (OAS), serves as the premier forum in the Americas for discussing labour policies. It brings together labour ministers, employers, workers, and experts to address shared challenges, foster cooperation, and promote social dialogue across the region.

Minister Glover-Rolle expressed her commitment to guiding the Working Group’s efforts in addressing the critical issues that will shape the future of work in the Americas. “It is an honour to have been entrusted with this role, and I am eager to collaborate with my colleagues across the region to ensure that our policies promote fairness, sustainability, and inclusion as we navigate the rapidly changing global labour landscape. The confidence reposed in The Bahamas to lead is, in my opinion, an acknowledgment of our good efforts in doing the work of labour and being an example of what sound governance that supports labour looks like.”

As Chair, Minister Glover-Rolle will spearhead discussions on adapting labour policies to ensure just transitions, with a focus on climate action, social inclusion, and digital transformation. The group’s efforts will be instrumental in shaping how the region addresses these key issues in the years to come.