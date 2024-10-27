POLICE INVESTIGATES PLANE CRASH IN RAGGED ISLAND

Plane crash on Ragged Island.

Ragged Island| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an aircraft that crashed in Ragged Island on Sunday 27th October, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 5:00 a.m., police on the island were notified of the incident which occurred east of the Duncan Town Airport.

Police, along with personnel from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, responded and, on arrival, met a twin engine engulfed in flames.

Upon examination of the aircraft, which was totally destroyed, officers discovered the charred remains of two (2) human bodies. Investigations are ongoing.