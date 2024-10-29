Ministry of Health and Wellness Launches its ‘Health National Adaptation Plan’

L-r Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith, Deupty PM Minister Chester Cooper, Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville, and Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Health and Wellness launched the first-ever ‘Health National Adaptation Plan’ (HNAP) during a reception held at Margaritaville Beach Resort on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The HNAP will address needs relating to climate change in the medical sector.

In attendance were Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; PAHO/WHO Country Representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, Eldonna Boisson, senior government officials and doctors.

Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Chester Cooper said that these types of initiatives address the critical needs of vulnerable countries such as The Bahamas, which are greatly affected by issues related to climate change — hurricanes, flooding and disruptions in food systems.

He discussed the importance of resilience in the face of catastrophic events such as hurricanes, especially given the devastation experienced by The Bahamas with the passage of Hurricanes Dorian, Matthew, and Joaquin in recent times.

He pointed to the crisis disruptions in supply chains and the risks of food shortages, as were experienced during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville said that he was excited to be a part of this new initiative. He said that the creation of this new document will help to transform the country’s healthcare system. His ministry’s Health National Adaptation Plan (HNAP) is a Cabinet-approved initiative that “demonstrates our administration’s commitment to addressing the health impacts of climate change and has identified the country’s key medium and long term healthcare adaptation needs, informed by the latest climate science.”

Dr. Darville also said: “I am pleased to report this new Health National Adaptation Plan incorporates the World Health Organization’s framework for building climate-resilient health systems, focusing on ten essential components that will strengthen our ability to address climate challenges.

“This extensive plan outlines 47 adaptation options and introduces key oversight structures, including the new Health Technical Committee for Climate Change and Health, the National Climate Change and Health Technical Advisory Group, and the Climate Change and Health Team, which will coordinate the implementation of this ten-year plan through 2030, where the current plan will be reviewed and a new 10-year plan would be put in place to address other challenges.”

On the Health Implications of Climate Change, Acting Prime Minister Cooper reported:

“In 2008, at the sixty-first World Health Assembly, the link between climate and health was made clear in a resolution stating climate change could ‘undermine the efforts of the Secretariat and Member States to improve public health and reduce health inequalities globally.’

Warmer, more humid weather is expanding the reach of vector-borne diseases, like zika, dengue and malaria. Climate-resilient healthcare is thus not only about building structures that are fit to withstand storms, but outfitting facilities with the necessary capacity and supplies to treat infectious diseases.

Treatment for mental health must also be robust, and accessible, given the psychological harm induced by storms, flooding, and loss – not just of private property, but of lives and tangible culture. Children are especially vulnerable to the emotional impacts of climate change, making adaptation important for individual wellbeing in the aftermath of storms, as well as social cohesion in the long term.



Then there is the impact of thermal stress, which can lead to increased incidences of dehydration, heat exhaustion and stroke, and also impact cardiovascular, kidney, and respiratory health in the long term.



Our buildings, outdoor work policies, and investments in heat reduction for both outdoor and indoor activities will have a major impact on the health of our people.



Supporting a Climate Resilient Health Sector in The Bahamas:

Against this backdrop, it is imperative that small island states like The Bahamas mitigate and adapt, while securing the necessary funding to address loss and damage. Today’s workshop is a brilliant opportunity to make progress toward this goal, and I thank you all for contributing to this crucial undertaking.



Here in The Bahamas, where jobs in the tourism, construction, and agricultural sectors entail significant spans of time outdoors, it is sobering to note that globally, heat exposure resulted in an estimated loss of 470 billion labour hours. Such losses have serious implications for the economic wellbeing of both citizens and the nation. And given that global temperatures have hovered above the 1.5 °C threshold for over an entire year, addressing heat stress will be part and parcel of supporting a climate resilient health sector in-country.



We must also take care to ensure climate-related health challenges do not worsen existing inequalities in our society. People with disabilities and the elderly, for instance, require special attention in extreme weather conditions like hurricanes and heat waves, making a proactive, rights-based approach to healthcare all the more important in the midst of this climate emergency.

As an archipelago, equity of access requires a significant investment throughout our islands.



We just broke ground on a new clinic in Andros, with another groundbreaking slated for Eleuthera at the end of the month.



This, of course, is in addition to the dozens of clinic upgrades completed and in progress across our archipelago.



I salute the team leading this charge at the Ministry of Health and Wellness as we progress toward a healthier, more inclusive Bahamas.”