Merve “Mervie” Knowles taken into police custody on FRAUD RELATED CHARGES… – SHE DID NOT ACT ALONE!

Another pastor defrauds the poor and elderly! WICKENESS!

Ingrid Carey and Merve Knowles. Ingrid is a victim of theft and fraud by a PREACHER.

FREEPORT| Last week police were protecting her from an angry mob, but this week Bahamas Press is now learning police have taken Merve “Mervie” Knowles into police custody for questions related to fraud.

The scrutiny surrounding Knowles intensified after Philippa Carey publicly shared her concerns regarding her grandmother’s care via national TV.

Carey, who placed her ailing grandmother in Knowles’ Grand Bahama care facility in 2023 while working on another island, returned to find Knowles living in her grandmother’s home.

Carey reported that her grandmother, Ingrid Carey, had gifted Knowles the property, along with her NIB pension and survivor’s death benefits, and had granted her power of attorney.

Knowles acknowledged the situation and indicated that she would be vacating the home.

Police are not saying much but we believe a wide network assisted Knowles in attempting to take retiree Ingrid Carey’s assets.

We report yinner decide!