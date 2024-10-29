AMMC officially received the human remains of Lucayans that have been housed in a Michigan museum for nearly 100 years…

PM Davis on-hand to receive the remains.

Indeed it was a historic day in The Bahamas.

The Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation (AMMC) officially received the human remains of Lucayans that were kept in a Michigan State University’s collection for close to 100 years. The remains were originally taken from a cave in San Salvador, that was formally known as Watlings Island, in the 1920s. As a result of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriations Act (NAGPRA), a United States law that was passed in the 1980s that mandates the return of Native American human remains to their rightful descendants, this repatriation was made possible.

This event coincided perfectly with the celebration of AMMC’s 25th anniversary. Not only did locals and tourists watch history in the making but were also treated to a spectacular and lively performance by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Ceremonial Drill Team and Band, the RBDF’s Rangers and of course AMMC’s very own British WedtReenactors.

We here at AMMC are grateful to all of those who made this historic day possible and look forward to upholding our mission to protect, preserve and promote.