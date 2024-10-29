Prime Minister says a reliable aviation network keeps the Family Islands connected

Approximately 400 delegates at Bahamas Aviation Week 2024 and the Latin American & Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) 20th Forum on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 in the Ballroom of Baha Mar resort.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis officially welcomed more than 400 aviation leaders and decision makers of the Latin American & Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), to Bahamas Aviation Week 2024.

The Opening Ceremony was held Tuesday, October 29, 2024 in the Ballroom of Baha Mar resort on Cable Beach.

Fresh from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 in Apia, Samoa, the prime minister underscored the importance of The Bahamas having a reliable aviation network to connect the Family Islands.

“We live in a country where nearly 700 islands and cays are spread across vast stretches of ocean, and our ability to connect these islands relies on a robust aviation network,” he said.

With some 20 international airports, each serving as a critical gateway, the prime minister said that The Bahamas depends on aviation not only to support tourism and trade but also to provide essential links for its people to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

“This network is more than infrastructure; it is essential to our way of life,” he stressed.

However, he said that the challenges of maintaining this network are substantial. Keeping each airport up to international standards requires extensive planning, investment, and commitment.

“In The Bahamas, every airport — whether it’s a bustling international hub or a small Family Island terminal — must meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. It’s a serious challenge, but one we are committed to meeting, and over time we have proven to be a model of resilience and success in this region,” he said.

In this vein, the prime minister told participants that it was an honour for him to address the ALTA AGM & Airline Leaders Forum, which is in its 20th year.

This forum provides an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders to share ideas, address common challenges, and collaborate on ways to strengthen the aviation network across Latin America and the Caribbean.

This gathering is especially meaningful as it aligns with Bahamas Aviation Week, a time to recognize the progress and dedication that drive the aviation sector. It also provides opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices.

“Recently, our commitment was formalized in the launch of our National Aviation Strategic Plan — a clear framework designed to build a sustainable, efficient, and high-standard aviation sector that continues to meet the evolving needs of our people and our region,” the prime minister said.

He spoke to the significance of the National Aviation Strategic Plan, which reinforces The Bahamas’ commitment to maintaining these standards, ensuring that Bahamian aviation serves as a trusted and effective gateway for the nation.

In the area of “Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth” the prime minister said that infrastructure alone is not enough; that it takes strong partnerships to sustain and improve the country’s aviation sector.

“Collaborating with airlines, airport operators, and international aviation bodies allows us to stay aligned with industry changes and create policies that support our goals. This forum reflects the importance of those partnerships, bringing together leaders to forge a connected, resilient aviation network that serves us all,” he said.

The prime minister regarded connectivity as the backbone of the Bahamian economy and essential to daily life in The Bahamas.

“Our air routes don’t only bring tourists to our islands—they ensure Bahamians can access healthcare, education, and opportunities. By enhancing connectivity within The Bahamas and increasing routes to international markets, particularly in Latin America, we strengthen our economy, support our communities, and open doors for new opportunities,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that the National Aviation Strategic Plan emphasizes workforce training and development, ensuring that aviation professionals are prepared to meet the industry’s demands and drive the network forward.

Regarding safety and security, he said it is at the core of everything being done in the local aviation sector.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas enforces rigorous safety standards, conducting regular audits and assessments to ensure a safe experience for every traveler. This commitment to safety strengthens the trust that visitors and residents alike place in Bahamian aviation,” he said.

Also being incorporated is technology and innovation, which he regarded as essential to enhancing security, streamlining operations, and improving the passenger experience.

“These innovations aren’t simply about staying current; they’re about positioning The Bahamas as a leader in regional aviation,” he said.

As a nation heavily impacted by climate change, the prime minister said that sustainability is more than a goal; it’s a responsibility.

“Our airports are incorporating renewable energy sources, adopting sustainable practices, and aligning with international emissions targets. This commitment ensures that our aviation sector operates responsibly, preserving The Bahamas for future generations,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister also toured an exhibition displaying aviation industry partners’ offerings and related items and information, staged within the precincts of the ALTA Forum.