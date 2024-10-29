A violent cutlass fight between two brothers-in-law ends in death for them both tonight on Muttonfish Drive

178 persons accused of murder have been released back into society by the courts on bail! Homicide count stands at 104…

Live scenes from the homicide on Muttonfish Drive.

NASSAU| Two brothers-in-law ended their lives tonight in a violent cutlass exchange at a home on Muttonfish Drive which is off Malcolm Road (north) and Baillou Hill Road (to the west).

Police tell us tonight they arrived at home in the area where blood was everywhere which was a result of a domestic dispute turned deadly. The brother-in-law was hacked motionless while the other was bleeding like a faucet following the violent exchange.

The second relative was taken to hospital but died a short time late. The incident records the 103rd and 104th homicide in what is one deadly week of violence in the country. Yinner needs to pray and get rid of the spirit of darkness in these homes.

Yesterday three men were shot dead on Step Street in the Fox Hill community. The intended target was a male on bail.

COP Clayton Fernander told reporters yesterday some 178 persons accused of murder were released on bail by the courts. Those very people are walking up and down in civil society.

We report yinner decide!