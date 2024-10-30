State-Recognized Funeral Service for Philip Christopher Galanis this Friday at St Francis Xavier at 11am

The Cabinet Office announces that a State-Recognized Funeral Service will be held for the Late Philip Christopher Galanis, former Senator and Parliamentarian on Friday, 1 st November, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, J. F. Kennedy Drive.

The body will lie in state in the House of Assembly from 9:00a.m to 5:00p.m on Thursday, 31 st October, 2024.

Viewing for the general public will be 12:30p.m to 5:00p.m on Thursday, 31 st October, 2024.

The service will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network from the Church beginning at 11:00a.m.

Cabinet Office

30 th October, 2024