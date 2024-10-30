Construction of 60-70 miles of roadways on Cat Island are underway…

Miles of roadways underway on Cat Island. Construction teams are in Bennett’s Harbour working.

CAT ISLAND, BAHAMAS – Roadworks on Cat Island are expected to cover 60-70 miles of roadways – the length of the entire island. To make that possible, a six-acre asphalt plant has been set up.

Kino Simmons, president of the Cat Island Development Construction Company says scoping work is currently being carried out for the long overdue project and they’re looking to hire more Bahamians.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who is also the island’s Member of Parliament, says infrastructure is crucial to each island’s economy.

The extensive roadworks will be completed within 24 months.

Construction is also underway for the new new airport in New Bight, Cat Island. The project is steadily progressing along with 14 more airports slated for development across the country.

As a tier 2 airport, it will serve as a port of entry, with customs and immigration services, and will be equipped with a state-of-the-art fire station. The design is modern and sustainable, featuring solar panels, smart lighting, and rainwater collection.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC will address these developments this coming Thursday (October 31) on the future of Cat Island at the Cat Island Business Outlook. There as keynote speaker PM Davis will highlight the number of developments unfolding in the community and in the family islands.