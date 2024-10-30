Groundbreaking for $8.5-million dollar healthcare facility in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera

PM Davis along with area MP Clay Sweeting and Health Minister Michael Darville were on-hand.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Davis Administration is on the move in modernizing the Bahamas as another The groundbreaking ceremony for a new $8.5 million clinic in Palmetto Point was held in Eleuthera on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Davis addressed those gathered the groundbreaking today is about better care, better access, better health.

He said, “The Palmetto Point Clinic is part of a wider policy agenda set to transform the healthcare landscape of The Bahamas and enhance access for vulnerable populations, such as elderly persons with disabilities on the Family Islands.

“In addition to a brand new fleet of ambulances, set to be deployed throughout our Family Islands, we also have two new hospitals on the way in New Providence and Grand Bahama, dozens of clinic renovations under our belt, and brand new health facilities on the way not only for Eleuthera, but Andros, Exuma, and Cat Island, too.

“We’ve also been hard at work in advancing new legislation to modernise the way we handle mental health, and to facilitate the introduction of a cannabis industry which, above all, will help to heal and empower the Bahamian people.

The PM concluded that health and national development go hand in hand. “Healthier citizens make a stronger nation, it’s just that simple.”

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville emphasized that the clinic aims to provide accessible healthcare for residents of Eleuthera. The facility will span four acres and will be a single-story building featuring a morgue, a dedicated medical waste area, and emergency services.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Works and Family Island Minister Clay Sweeting, and several parliamentary members and PS Colin Higgs all attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The clinic is expected to be completed by Carey’s Construction Company Ltd within 24 months.