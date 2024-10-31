Not Guilty verdict in Kirk Cornish trial

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish

By thegallery242.com

NASSAU| North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish was found not guilty by a jury in the Supreme Court today, concluding a high-profile trial that included allegations of rape, assault, and threats of death.

The jury, comprised of nine members, returned their verdict after two hours of deliberation.

During the trial, which captivated public attention, Cornish faced accusations of assaulting and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend between January and April 2023.

Throughout the proceedings, he maintained his innocence, denying all charges against him.

In her closing arguments, defense attorney Tai Pinder-Mackey criticized the police investigation as “shoddy” and argued that the evidence presented was insufficient for a conviction.

She described the case as a “he-says, she-says” scenario, emphasizing a lack of forensic and physical evidence to support the allegations.

Pinder-Mackey portrayed the accuser as a jilted lover and urged the jury to question her credibility.

Justice Renae McKay presided over the trial.