NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt viewed the body and paid respects to the family of the late Philip Galanis, Former Senator and Parliamentarian, at a Lie-in-State in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Thursday, October 31, 2024. State-Recognized Funeral services were held for Mr. Galanis, November 1, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, with interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)