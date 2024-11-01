Department of Aviation recognizes partners in growth and development

Stakeholders recognized at the Department of Aviation’s Aviation Week 2024 events, October 31, at Baha Mar. They were recognized for their contribution to the growth and development of the Aviation sector.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Department of Aviation recognized movers and shakers who have contributed to the growth and development of the aviation industry throughout the country.

As part of Aviation Week 2024, a Partnership Awards Luncheon was held on Thursday, October 31, in the New Providence Ballroom at Baha Mar Resort on Cable Beach. The week was held under the theme: ‘A Celebration of Aviation Partnerships.’

“Indeed, we have much to celebrate, as over the past three years, aviation in our country has soared to unprecedented heights,” said Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism Dr. Kenneth Romer as he addressed the event.

Awards were issued for Service Excellence, Aviation Industry Outstanding Partnership & Support, ATC Search & Rescue Support, Airline Operators, Bahamas Aviation Cadets, Media Support, and Department of Aviation Employee of the Year 2024.

“Since last year’s observance of Aviation Week, your collective efforts have led to the launch of the country’s first National Aviation Strategic Plan,” said Dr. Romer. “We launched the $3b-$4b Family Islands Renaissance Initiative, designed to transform many islands’ economies through airport construction and improvement.”

He mentioned many recent “new” achievements namely: air service and interline agreements, The Bahamas Aeronautical Academy and Aviation Cadets Programme, sustainable aviation task force, industrial agreements with labour partners, programmes to identify/assist disabled passengers, and the hosting of three world-class events or conferences.

“We have put shovels in the ground at Great Harbour Cay, Ragged Island, Grand Bahama, New Bight, Arthur’s Town, Governor’s Harbour, Exuma, Bimini, and launched developments in North Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, Rock Sound, Deadman’s Cay and Mayaguana,” Dr. Romer said referring to new airports in the making.

Acting Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Clay Sweeting acknowledged the gathering in “very impressive numbers” under the theme, ‘A Celebration of Aviation Partnerships.’

“As an archipelago, comprising over 700 islands and cays, we recognize that partnerships with aviation stakeholders, such as international and domestic airlines, regulators, airport operators and users and surrounding community members, are particularly important in our quest to transform the Bahamian Aviation Sector and position it as the leader in this region and beyond,” he said.

He reiterated that collaboration, cooperation and communication are important components in maintaining relationships with local and international stakeholders in order to successfully navigate the evolving demands of the industry.

“Our administration has demonstrated its commitment to assist with this effort over the years. We will continue to engage the industry and all stakeholders in vibrant and fruitful dialogue to better understand the needs of the aviation users and service providers, as we collectively advance progressive policies as outlined in our Blueprint for Change and our historic National Aviation Strategic Plan,” Mr. Sweeting said.

He quoted the substantive Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper as saying that “Aviation is the oxygen that fuels our country’s major tourism and investments lifeblood, and therefore the interdependence between tourism, investments and aviation as our main economic driver should never be under-emphasized.”

Mr. Sweeting, too, congratulated the stakeholders recognized during the aviation awards luncheon. He also acknowledged the first ever National Aviation Honours Ceremony later in the evening at Government House during which 51 individuals and organizations would be recognized for “Exemplary Service and Contributions to Aviation Development” over the past 51 years.