Retired Permanent Secretary Mrs Mary T. Demeritte Sweetnam O.B.E passes at 92

Mrs Mary T. Demeritte Sweetnam O.B.E, 92

Exuma| Breaking | News coming from the red BP phone tonight confirms the passing of retired permanent secretary Mrs Mary T. Demeritte Sweetnam O.B.E

Mrs Sweetnam, who was also known by some as “Aunty Mae” passed away at 92 in her hometown of beautiful Exuma.

A graduate of The Government High School PS Sweetnam gave some 50 years of service in the Public Sevice to the Bahamian people having joined the government staff at the age of 19 and serving as a former PS for National Security.

She, many should know, was the sister of the first female Secretary to the Cabinet and Bahamian Ambassador to Washington D.C. Margaret McDonald.

May the angels receive her and bring her to that City of God. MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE!