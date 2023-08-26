Bahamasair Takes to the Skies: Introducing a New Route Connecting Fort Lauderdale to the Enchanting George Town, Exuma

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamasair, the flagship carrier of The Bahamas, is thrilled to announce an exciting addition to its flight network that will undoubtedly leave travelers with hearts aflutter when it launches this November.

As we celebrate fifty years of dedicated service, Bahamasair is excited to unveil its brand-new route connecting Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the captivating island of George Town, Exuma.

Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters and pristine white sands, George Town, Exuma, stands as a jewel in the crown of the archipelago of islands that make up The Bahamas. This picturesque destination, known for its unspoiled beauty and warm hospitality, has long been a dream vacation spot for travelers seeking an authentic island escape.

Getting to paradise will now be that much easier. “It’s not just about flying from one destination to another; it’s about making dreams take flight,” said Bahamasair’s Director of Commercial, Sales & Marketing, Samantha Lookie.

“With this new route, we’re not only connecting Fort Lauderdale and George Town – we’re connecting hearts, creating memories, and fostering new beginnings.” As Bahamasair commemorates half a century of dedicated service, this expansion reflects the airline’s unwavering commitment to enhancing travel experiences for its passengers.

The Fort Lauderdale to George Town route not only opens doors to unparalleled natural beauty but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Bahamasair’s journey.

Mr. Tracy Cooper the Managing Director of Bahamasair, said, “The launch of this route is just the tip of the iceberg, as the airline is setting its sights on further flight service expansions and the acquisition of new airplanes.

These endeavors will ensure that Bahamasair continues to grow hand in hand with its cherished customer base.” “We are committed to evolving, innovating, and crafting experiences that stand the test of time.” Added Mr. Cooper.

Passengers traveling with Bahamasair can expect exceptional services and the warmth that only the islands can provide. With the new Fort Lauderdale to George Town route launching on November 15, the Bahamasair family eagerly awaits the opportunity to be a part of your journey – creating memories that will last a lifetime.