The Greatest Goombay Since the Days of Pindling… The Bahamas Delivers Another Smashing Success with Goombay 2023!

By Chester Cooper – Minister for Tourism, and Investments.

We brought Goombay Summer Festival back this year!

And it was a smashing success!

Major thanks to Team Tourism, especially the Events and Cultural Tourism and Family Island teams.

Not only did we bring Goombay Summer back to Bay Street, but we held it in nine islands after a more than 15-year break.

All the events and festivities were booked out with thousands having a great time!

This has been an enticing cultural experience for Bahamians and for our guests that we will continue.

Next year, we plan on expanding Goombay Summer to all 16 of our unique island destinations. We wont leave you out MICAL…we coming!

The Bahamas is only getting better!