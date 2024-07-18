Statement from Hon. Dr. Michael Darville in Response to Bahamas Christian Council on the Cannabis Bill and Regulations 2024

Minister Dr Micharl Darville

We thank the Bahamas Christian Council for sharing their views regarding the Cannabis Bill and Regulations 2024, just as we were grateful to meet with them about the legislation during the consultation period. Their perspective is valuable, and we share a commitment to the well-being of our communities.

We believe that Bahamians whose medical conditions cause pain and suffering not relieved by other treatment or medication are deserving of the relief that medical cannabis can offer. The primary objective of the legislation is to provide relief to individuals suffering from chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other debilitating conditions. Medical cannabis has been scientifically proven to offer significant therapeutic benefits. For many patients, it provides relief when conventional treatments have failed.

We want to assure the Bahamas Christian Council and the public that the legislation includes strict regulations and controls to ensure that medical cannabis is used responsibly and safely. Only licensed medical practitioners will be able to prescribe cannabis, and dispensaries will be strictly regulated.

Regarding the economic opportunities for Bahamians arising from the legalization of medical cannabis, we are committed to ensuring that such opportunities are fairly distributed, just as we are committed to supporting small farmers and local businesses and preventing any concentration of the industry in the hands of a few.

A regulated cannabis market can reduce illegal drug activities by providing safe, legal access to those in need.

Many jurisdictions across the Caribbean and the world have not only legalised medical cannabis, and decriminalized possession for under one ounce, as we have done, but gone much further (as Dr. Hubert Minnis recommended our country do, in his contribution in the House of Assembly earlier this week). We studied and learned from the experiences of the many countries who have gone before us, and our approach is measured and responsible, posing no risk to the country’s reputation.

The decriminalization of small amounts of cannabis is also a matter of social justice. Too many Bahamians – especially our young men – have had their opportunities limited for minor offences. We do not believe that possession of less than one ounce of cannabis should limit one’s ability to positively contribute to society.

We share the goal of reducing the use of cannabis by young people. The legislation includes strict measures to prevent underage access. Retail establishments will be monitored, and public education campaigns will be launched to inform citizens about the safe use of medical cannabis and the importance of keeping it out of the hands of minors.

We also respect the cultural and religious practices of Rastafarians, allowing for the sacramental use of cannabis in a controlled and respectful manner. This inclusion acknowledges their traditions while maintaining strict oversight.

The CARICOM report provided a solid foundation for our approach, demonstrating that our measures are well-researched and beneficial for the country.

We are committed to providing Bahamians access to doctor-prescribed medical cannabis, in a way that ensures public safety, supports economic growth, and upholds the values of our community. We urge the Council and all Bahamians to consider the compassionate and evidence-based approach of this legislation, aimed at relieving suffering and improving the quality of life for many Bahamians.

July 17th, 2024

Ministry of Health and Wellness

Commonwealth of The Bahamas