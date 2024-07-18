BBUC Hosts STEMsational Summer Camp

The Bahamas Baptist University College (BBUC) held the closing ceremony of its STEMsational Summer Camp

NASSAU| A group of Bahamian youngsters have gained new skills that will help broaden their perspectives and extend their horizons for success in the future. The Bahamas Baptist University College (BBUC) held the closing ceremony of its STEMsational Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with parents and attendees expressing witnessing the children’s skills in robotics and entrepreneurship.

Principal Dr.Theresa Adderley-Smith said the response to the inaugural STEMsational Summer Camp was overwhelming, paving the way for BBUC to develop more progressive programmes throughout the year. Dr. Adderley-Smith thanked kind benefactors who helped to sponsor inner city youth to attend the camp, changing their whole outlook on prospectives for their life and their future.

Four four weeks, were taught progressive skills including building a robot from scratch, coding commands into the robot, then operating it with a cellular phone or tablet. Campers as young as nine years-old successfully created their robots from scratch and operated them, guided by camp instructor Terez Newton. The campers showcased their skills during the ceremony, using their devices to command their robot to pick up objects and take them to the principal. One youngster dreams of creating a robot for use in the hospitals in the future.

BBUC also teamed up with Tennessee Tech University, USA to present the 3D Printing and Virtual Reality aspect of STEMsational Summer Camp. According to camp instructor Muhammad Alshaikh Ali of Tennessee Tech, the youngsters learned how to take an idea they have, design it via software, and then 3D print it into reality. This will allow them to develop prototypes and templates that can be used to attract investors to their business ideas, and so much more.

Youngsters involved in the entrepreneurship camp, led by instructor Paul Taylor Jr., eloquently shared their business ideas with attendees during the closing out ceremony. They could articulate their business name and concept, speak on operating costs, marketing, sales strategies, and net profit, much to the delight of their parents.

Dr. Adderley-Smith said students were excited and motivated by what they learned, especially because there were tangible results such as 3D printing edible chocolate and pancakes, producing working robots, and developing business plans for their lofty goals.

Rev. Dr. William Thompson, president of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (BNBMEC), was on hand to witness the success of the students who attended the camp. Dr. Adderley Smith said that BBUC, with it’s new mantra “Be you at BBUC” is being rejuvenated with new fields of study including the Nursing programme and a hybrid car technology programme in the works.

All campers received medals for participation. Trophies were also awarded to: Kale Antonio – Superstar Award; Morgan Riley – Most Outstanding Award; and Jovan Cambridge – Most Improved camper. For more information, visit www.bbuc.edu.bs.