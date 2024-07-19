National Family Week Launched

National Family Week: (left to right seated)

Melvelyn Symonette, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dept. of Gender & family Affairs; Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting (MOSSIB); Minister Myles Laroda, MOSSIB; Bishop Delton Fernander, president, Bahamas Christian Council; Lisa Bowleg, Community Services, MOSSIB. (Standing) Ms. Williams, PS Office, MOSSIB; Sheryl Knowles, National Family Week Planning Committee, DGFA; Townsley Roberts, Disability Affairs Unit; Supt. Campbell, Royal Bahamas Police Force; Wilton Russell, Family Sports Fun Day organizer; Commander Byron, Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF; Chief Petty Officer Denise Oliver, RBPF; and Lisa McPhee-Brown, Minister’s Office, MOSSIB

Hon. Myles K. Laroda, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting (MOSSIB), announced the official launch of National Family Week under the theme: “Promoting Stronger Families… Building Stronger Communities”. This will mark the beginning of a year-long campaign to strengthen the family.

Hosted by the Department of Gender & Family Affairs (DGFA), National Family Week will feature a series of activities designed to create an enabling environment for stronger families. Officially, National Family Week will run from July 25 to 31, 2024. However, events will kick off on the weekend of July 20 and 21 with churches throughout The Bahamas holding special services to celebrate the family.

Thanks to a partnership between the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) and DGFA, the “Stronger Families Campaign” has been launched with commitment from churches to integrate teachings on the family on a regular basis throughout the year.

On Monday, July 22, MOSSIB staff will pause for a time of reflection and worship. The Ministry has produced a brochure for the public that highlights “Ten Ways for a Stronger Family”.

The National Family Week Planning Committee has organized a Family Empowerment Forum scheduled for Thursday, July 25. This event will take place via zoom as well as face to face at the Ministry’s Hearing Room, John F. Kennedy Drive and Bethel Avenue at 6pm.

The National Family Sports and Fun Day will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 12 noon to 5pm at the old Thomas A. Robinson Stadium. This promises to be a day of recreation, fun and entertainment for the entire family, with lots of prizes and surprises.

A Men’s Empowerment Forum will be held on Monday, July 29 at the Ministry’s Hearing Room from 9:30am to 3pm. Men are encouraged to come out and join in the discussion on issues that affect the men and boys in The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas has a strong family structure that is under threat,” Minister Laroda said, “Most of us are used to a village helping to raise our children.”

“Over time, our family structure weakened. Attacks on the family by way of increased levels of abuse, violence, crime, disasters, divorce, and financial challenges, among others, have contributed to the decline. With the mandate to address matters concerning the family, the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting intends to be more proactive with responding to these matters.”

Minister Laroda added: “Statistics indicate that while we have evidence of the benefits of strong families, the unraveling of family life is contributing to the socio-economic decay in some of our communities.”

“The 2016 poverty rate stands at 12.5%, however we are making progress. The employment rate is on the increase. While we acknowledge that financial stress has its consequences, families with hope and opportunity will break through and conquer their challenges.”

For more information on National Family Week, contact the Department of Gender and Family Affairs at (242) 397-8600 or genderandfamilyaffairs@bahamas.gov.bs.