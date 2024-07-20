Final Salute for first female Inspector Reserve ASP Dorothea L. Davis (nee Francis) at historic St. MATTHEW’S Anglican Church on Friday….

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander pays respects at the funeral service of Dorotha L Davis (nee) Francis.

NASSAU| A final salute was on display for Reserve ASP Dorothea Louise Davis on Friday 19th July at historic St. MATTHEW’S ANGLICAN Church on Church and Shirley Streets as family, friends and members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force celebrated the life of the former officer, lay minister and author.

It was on February 1st, 1965, as women were being recruited by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) that

Dorothea Davis joined, following in the footsteps of her father. She was in the second group of women to be enlisted in that institution.

Her passion for policing grew by leaps and bounds as she quickly climbed up the ranks from a corporal in 1970,

displaying her investigative skills, alertness and natural ability to probe, earning her a place in history by becoming

the first female to attain the rank of Inspector on the RBPF on June 27th, 1979.

Her stunning and inspiring rise in leadership propelled her into many leading roles in the RBPF.

She retired from active duty on December 1, 1984 after serving almost twenty years on the Force.

It was on August 30, 2012 when then-Commissioner of Police Dr. Ellison Greenslade, whom she had taught at the

Police College, invited her back into the ranks of the Force. She rendered assistance as a Lecturer at the Police Training College.

Commissioner Clayton Fernander led the top brass of his executuve team in celebrating her contribution to policing and paving the way for women in service in the Force across the country.

She passed away on June 29th and was 83-years-old.