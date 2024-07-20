FRIEND of the Bahamas Sheila Jackson Lee, Longtime Texas Congresswoman, Dies at 74

The Democrat, known for promoting progressive causes, helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who helped lead federal efforts to protect women from domestic violence and recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday, has died. She was 74.

Lillie Conley, her chief of staff, confirmed that Jackson Lee, who had pancreatic cancer, died in Houston Friday night with her family around her.



The Democrat had represented her Houston-based district and the nation’s fourth-largest city since 1995. She had previously had breast cancer and announced the pancreatic cancer diagnosis on June 2.



Jackson-Lee visited The Bahamas back in October 2019 to meet with U.S. and Bahamian officials about the ongoing relief efforts in response to Hurricane Dorian, which caused tremendous damage in Abaco and Grand Bahama, two major northern islands in The Bahamas archipelago.

May her soul rest in peace.