51-year-old man killed in three-car collision

Coffin box untested cars claimed another life behind the wheel…

Scenes from that fatality on Cowpen Road.

BY THEGALLERY242.COM

NASSAU| Tragedy struck on Friday night as a three-vehicle collision on Cowpen Road East resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man.

The incident, which occurred around 9:00 p.m., involved a black Nissan Note, a white Mercedes-Benz, and a white Mitsubishi Canter.

The 51-year-old man, the sole occupant of the Nissan Note, was traveling eastbound on Cowpen Road when his vehicle veered into the westbound lane. This sudden maneuver led to a head-on collision with the white Mercedes-Benz, driven by a lone female occupant who escaped without injuries.

Following the initial impact, the Nissan Note continued its course and collided with the white Mitsubishi Canter, which had three occupants at the time.

The driver of the Canter sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel for treatment.

The two passengers in the Canter emerged unscathed.

Upon arrival at the scene, EMS responders assessed the 51-year-old man from the Nissan Note but pronounced him dead at the scene.