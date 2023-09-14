Local The Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Governor of the Bank of Botswana have discussion as part of the State Visit of the President of Botswana Sep 14, 2023 0 655 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas John Rolle met a courtesy call with Governor of the Bank of Botswana Moses Pelaelo at the Central Bank, September 13, 2023 as part of the official State Visit of the President of Botswana to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, September 12-15, 2023. Photos show the governors in discussion with Central Bank of The Bahamas staff also in attendance. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)