Botswana Ministers of Agriculture and Local Government/Rural Development Hold Counterpart Meeting with Bahamas Minister of Agriculture 

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Botswana Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Fidelis M. Molao and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Kgotia K. Autlwetse accompanied by a delegation of Senior Officials from the Republic of Botswana, had a counterpart meeting with outgoing Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Clay Sweeting and new Minister, Hon. Jomo Campbell and Senior Government Officials representing BAIC, BAMSI, BAHFSA, the Department of Agriculture, Department of Marine Resources, Family Island Affairs, FAO, CARDI and Department of Cooperative Development along with other officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs.

The event was held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Ministry of Agriculture on East Bay Street. During the visit, topics of mutual interest were held including poultry (egg), beef and pineapple production and food safety.

The Ministers are in The Bahamas for a state visit led by the President of Botswana, His Excellency, Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi and First Lady Her Excellency Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi.

The Republic of Botswana is a country in southern Africa with capital, Gaborone. The country gained independence from the British in 1966. Since independence in 1966, Botswana transformed itself from one of the poorest countries in the world to a middle-income country. Its mining of diamonds has fueled much of the economic expansion. Tourism is a main pillar of the economy.

Botswana Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Fidelis M. Molao speaks as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Kgotia K. Autlwetse looks on during a counterpart meeting with outgoing Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, Hon. Clay Sweeting and new Minister, Hon. Jomo Campbell and Senior Government Officials on Wednesday, 13th September, 2023. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)