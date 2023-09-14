Bahamas and Botswana in Tourism and Environment Talks

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Hon. Phildah N. Kereng, Minister of Environment and Tourism of the Republic of Botswana, paid a courtesy call on officials of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the offices of MOTIA, British Colonial Hilton.

Her visit was part of the agenda of the Official State Visit of the President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Discussions at the tourism office focused on knowledge exchange; sustainability of the environment; and shared best practices as The Bahamas experiences up to 8 million tourists.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation hosted a lunch at Margaritaville Beach Resort.

Pictured from left: Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Minister of State, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; the Hon. Phildah N. Kereng, Minister of Environment and Tourism of the Republic of Botswana; the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State for Aviation; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director-General and Director of Aviation.