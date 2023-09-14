Environment and BNGIS officials view a presentation on Geospatial Assets of The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, along with representatives of the Ministry, joined officials from the Bahamas National Geographic Information Systems (BNGIS) Tuesday, September 12, 2023 as they viewed a presentation on the state of the Geospatial Assets of The Bahamas and the way forward to advance the industry. The presentation was made by Location International Ltd., United Kingdom based consultants.

Pictured from left: Mrs. Michelle D’Arceuil, First Assistant Secretary; the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, the Hon. Vaughn Miller, Dr. Vanessa Lawrence, Consultant, Location International Ltd.; Jon Mitchell, Consultant, Location International Ltd.; Duane Miller, Director, BNGIS and Carol Albury, Consultant, BNGIS. (Photo credit: the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources)