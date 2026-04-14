The Public is awaiting a decision on Magistrate “Captain Ass.”

Nassau, Bahamas| Everyone is anxiously awaiting the decision of our good Chief Justice and Chief Magistrate on their stance as it relates to the Magistrate “Captain Ass.”

It has come to our attention that the troubled and Crazy Psycho Magistrate has always had these mental issues and was unable to work no matter where the public service sent her.

When at the office of the Attorney General as a prosecutor, she could not win a case and was then fired immediately by a former Director in that department.

Then the good Chief Justice had put her in the Court of Appeal, and information coming into us was that she was messing everything up around there also, and was then given a swift firing from that department.

Now she is at the Magistrates Court and has fought with every magistrate and every lawyer there. Both fellow magistrates and lawyers are asking for her to be removed immediately as she is tainting the legacy of the Magistrates Court that has produced brilliant legal minds like former Justice Carolita Bethel and present Justice Andrew Forbes, Justice Guillimina Archer, Justice Roberto Reckley and Justice Darron Ellis, but in the court now we have “Captain Ass” who is running the court like her pigeon farm in the “big yard”.

Listen to this: we are told that she is now fighting her husband to get every dollar from his bank account including his pension and gratuity. We give the husband a stern warning to sleep with his wallet in his jockey because we are getting reports that she is consulting with the witch doctor from the far east and they specialize in “husband killing”.

We are waiting patiently on the reaction of our decent Chief Justice and Chief Magistrate and we pray that no obeah of “Captain Ass” could ever work over these two prayed up, decent leaders of the judiciary.

We report yinner decide!