PM DAVIS: OVER 1,000 BAHAMIANS COMPLETE UPSKILL BAHAMAS TRAINING

NASSAU, Bahamas | More than 1,000 Bahamians have completed courses under the Upskill Bahamas initiative within just one month, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to expand access to free skills training nationwide.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the program is helping to bridge what he described as the “possibility gap” between talent and opportunity, highlighting the broad range of participants from across the country.

He noted that the youngest graduate is 16 years old, while the oldest is 67, describing the diversity in age, talent, and island representation as deeply meaningful.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin reported strong national participation since the program’s launch, with more than 14,000 applications received and over 8,000 expressions of interest early in the rollout.

She said approximately 1,000 participants have now completed training since the end of March 2026, with graduates made up of about 25 percent men and 75 percent women. The average age of participants is 35.

The program offers training in areas such as construction management, business finance, business communication, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence, which the government says are essential for building a competitive modern workforce.

Businessman and Ambassador Sebas Bastian also addressed the graduation, praising the initiative as a major step toward removing financial barriers to education and expanding opportunity across the country.

He said the program demonstrates the value of making world-class training accessible to Bahamians on all islands and at all stages of life.

The Upskill Bahamas initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to strengthen technical education, digital skills development, and workforce readiness in response to global economic changes.