PHILIP DAVIS: GRAND BAHAMA SHOULD VOTE FOR PLP

PM Davis in West Grand Bahama Monday 13th April rally.

West End, Grand Bahama| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis told supporters in Grand Bahama that the upcoming election presents a clear choice between his administration and the Free National Movement (FNM), which he accused of offering “no plan, only slogans.”

Speaking at a festive rally last night, Davis said voters must choose between a government that has “stood up” to the Grand Bahama Port Authority or a party that wants to “reset back to a failed script and colonial mindset.”

Davis specifically criticized FNM Leader Michael Pintard’s call for a “reset button,” arguing that it would amount to policy rollbacks.

“He says he wants to press the reset button. Let me translate that for you. Their reset is ‘Stop, Review and Cancel,’” Davis said.

He warned that under an FNM government, key initiatives would be discontinued, including the School Breakfast Program, the National Youth Guard, Upskill Bahamas, and apprenticeship programs.

“They would end all the ways we are expanding opportunities for Bahamians,” he added.

The prime minister also dismissed the FNM’s proposal to establish a national lottery, describing it as a political gimmick and accusing the opposition of “chasing headlines, not solutions.”

“While the PLP is investing in energy reform, infrastructure, skills training, and opportunities for Bahamians, Michael Pintard’s big idea is to turn the government into a numbers house,” Davis said.

Davis further referenced the 2017 Oban oil refinery deal under the Minnis administration, calling it an example of failed leadership.

“In 2017, Grand Bahama gave the FNM everything… and what did they deliver? Oban,” he said, referring to the controversial multi-billion-dollar project that ultimately collapsed.

He urged voters to support the PLP’s candidates in Grand Bahama, including Ginger Moxey, Parcko Deal, Eddy Whann, Kingsley Smith, and Dr. Monique Pratt, saying they are prepared to serve the island.

The rally comes as both the PLP and FNM intensify campaigning ahead of the May 12 general election.