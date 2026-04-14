BASTIAN SAYS PLP WILL BUILD OVER 300 NEW HOMES IF ELECTED

Fort Charlotte Incoming MP Sebas Bastian.

NASSAU, Bahamas| Fort Charlotte candidate for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Sebas Bastian, has promised the construction of more than 300 new homes and an entirely new subdivision if the party is returned to office.

Speaking at the party’s first major political rally of the season, held Saturday night at R.M. Bailey Park, Bastian said affordable housing remains one of the PLP’s top priorities.

According to Bastian, the new homes would be built through partnerships with private investors and developers.

He announced plans for 200 additional homes in the Pinecrest housing development, along with new housing projects in Spring City and Central Pines in Abaco. For Fort Charlotte, Bastian unveiled the Premier One Estates project, where 150 new affordable homes are expected to be constructed.

During his address, Bastian criticized the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) over its pledge to build 5,000 homes in five years, calling the proposal unrealistic.

He noted that the previous FNM administration did not build a single home during its term in office.

In addition to new housing developments, Bastian announced plans for an affordable housing investment fund, through which Bahamians would be able to earn high returns while helping finance new housing projects.

He also pledged an affordable rental program, with incentives and concessions for the private sector aimed at reducing rental costs.

Bastian further announced the creation of a residential authority that would conduct inspections and enforce standards for rental properties, holding landlords accountable for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.

He added that temporary social housing units would also be introduced for families who suddenly find themselves without a home.