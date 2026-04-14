PM DAVIS: PINTARD HAS NEVER STOOD UP FOR GRAND BAHAMA

PM Philip Davis KC and DPM Chester Cooper on the ground in West Grand Bahama.

West Grand Bahama| Prime Minister Philip Davis has launched a sharp attack on Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard, accusing him of failing to stand up for Grand Bahama residents and defending policies that place additional financial burdens on the island’s people.

Speaking during a campaign address, Davis questioned Pintard’s political record in Grand Bahama, saying he has spent years in politics without confronting the Grand Bahama Port Authority on issues affecting residents.

“Michael Pintard has been a politician in Grand Bahama for all these years, never once stood up to the Port Authority,” Davis said.

The prime minister also accused Pintard of defending higher utility-related costs faced by Grand Bahama residents compared to those in New Providence.

“He wants you to continue to pay twice as much,” Davis said.

“Fuel surcharges for a family island of four can run up to $600 more than in New Providence.”

Davis further claimed that residents in Grand Bahama pay higher reconnection fees than those in New Providence.

“The same family pays $20 to be reconnected in the province, but will have to pay $30 here in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“And this is what Pintard is trying to defend.”

The prime minister also criticized Pintard over comments regarding the Post Office Savings Bank, claiming thousands of Bahamians depend on the institution.

“What I discovered is that there are 7,000 people in Grand Bahama who rely on the Post Office Savings Bank,” Davis said.

“In fact, across the whole Bahamas, 35,000 persons rely on a Post Office Savings Bank.”

He dismissed suggestions that commercial banks could replace the service, arguing that many private institutions have already reduced their presence in smaller markets.

“Those same banks already left because they say our markets are too small for their profits,” Davis said.

“He always trusts outsiders more than our own people. That’s what I call a colonial reflex.”

Davis’ remarks come as campaigning intensifies ahead of the upcoming general election, with Grand Bahama expected to be a key battleground.