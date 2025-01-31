Trinidad COP questioned over procurement of high-powered weapons…

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher

PORT OF SPAIN| Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has been questioned in relation to an investigation following the arrest of former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Director Major (Ret’d) Roger Best.

Loop News understands that Harewood-Christopher was approached by a team of senior officials following allegations surrounding her role in the procurement of high-powered weapons for use by the SSA.

There’s been no official communication from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service confirming today’s events.

Calls to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds went unanswered.