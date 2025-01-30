Male shot and dies in hospital in the Pastel Gardens community…

file photo

NASSAU| While murder is considerably down in the country tonight police have opened the 6th homicide incident unfolding this evening in the Pastel Gardens community.

We can report police arrived to the scene of a shooting just after 9pm where it was reported that a male and female were shot. Both victims were taken to hospital via ambulance from the scene, however, the male later died while in hospital.

BP has not gotten the name of the victims but we know if ya riding around with ya gal these days and you are in the criminal business the innocent will suffer with the guilty. This is just the way it is!

