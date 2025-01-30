More officers charged in connection with that $1.4m theft from a armored company car at an airport in 2023

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning how some four more police officers namely; Chavez Sawyer, Benson Miller, Nelson Miler and Deangelo Rolle, have been charged on Thursday afternoon with attempted extortion.

The four allegedly tried to extort cash from Akeil Holmes, in a case linked to a 2023 $1.4m theft from a bank car at an airport. All pleaded not guilty.

Many should recall how Akeil Holmes, a former employee at ICS Security, was charged with stealing, conspiracy to commit stealing and receiving $45,000 from the heist. But later he vanished and failed to show up for his court date.

According to the prosecution, on November 2, 2023, Holmes and Oral Roberts took a bag containing $1,475,000, the property of a local bank from a car that had been left unattended at a private airport. The funds were being shipped to the family islands.

Well after that all the men in the robbery started to show up dead. Oral Roberts, 34 was shot and killed in Fox Hill. Also after him Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith, both killed in May and January of 2024 after which serious intelligence tape began circulating with Fox Jr voice talking with high-ranking police.

Bahamas Press is watching these cases closely as police now close-in on their own at the centre of this crime. ANYONE FOUND THE $1.4 million yet?

We report yinner decide!