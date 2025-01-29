UB Legal Week 2025 is officially open!

PM Philip Davis KC addressing the audience at UB Legal Week.

PM DAVIS: The government is dedicated to strengthening the legal system and the University of The Bahamas’ bright, young minds legal minds are apart of that.

Together, we are fostering technological innovation in law to ensure that our judicial processes are modern, efficient, and accessible. Recent advancements include the introduction of an electronic filing system for Supreme Courts, which will streamline legal procedures, and the establishment of Family and Juvenile Courts to better serve vulnerable populations.The Court Services Act 2023 has also enhanced judicial independence, ensuring that our courts function with greater autonomy and efficiency.

We are excited to see how our young legal minds will drive technological advancements and foster a more just and equitable society.