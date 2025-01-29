WATER AND SEWERAGE EXPANDS ONGOING SEWERAGE INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES…

Mr Robert Deal, The Hon. Leon Lundy and Reverend Trajean Jadorette.

NASSAU| Water and Sewerage is on the path to upgrading new infrastructures for the Arawak Cay Community.

The Hon. Leon Lundy and The Hon. Jomo Campbell addressed the public this afternoon at Arawak Cay, providing key updates on the completed and ongoing sewer infrastructure upgrades.

Mr Robert Deal, General Manager for WSc and Chairman Reverend Trajean Jadorette were also on hand at the launch.

These improvements will enhance the overall sanitation and efficiency of the area, benefiting all vendors and ensuring a more sustainable environment. Progress is well underway!