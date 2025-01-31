PLP GOLD RUSH TSUNAMI MACHINE TOUCHES DOWN ON GRAND BAHAMA AS YOUTH CONCLAVE OPENS TONIGHT…

2025 PLP YOUTH CONCLAVE

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is learning a TSUNAMI of PLPs are mobilizing as we write and are descending on Grand Bahama for tonight’s MEGA PLP YOUTH CONCLAVE.

BP is learning PLP Deputy Leader and VICEROY Chester Cooper is set to be tonight’s keynote speaker.

Young PLPs from all across the Bahamas – we understand – are landing on Grand Bahama as the PLPs will fill every vacant room and rent every available car on the island.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis KC has placed PLP Generals on High alert and Election Watch more than a year before a General Election is to be called.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard is having nightmares as the PLP will take over Grand Bahamas in levels not seen since the blowout Bye-election in 2023 when Kingsley Smith was elected as the MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!