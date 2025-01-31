26 PS-PEP participants in Grand Bahama receive letters of appointment

A number of participants in the Public Service Professional Engagement Programme in Grand Bahama at the Public Hospitals Authority, Post Office, Parliamentary Registration Department, Road Traffic Department and the Royal Bahamas Police Force received letters of appointment from the Ministry of Labour and Public Service on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – Twenty-six participants in the Public Service Professional Engagement Programme (PS-PEP) in Grand Bahama received letters of appointment from the Ministry of Labour and the Public Service on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The move by the government was the realization of its promise to approve the engagement status of all eligible participants in the programme, formerly known as the 52-Week Programme, and address the practice of keeping those enrolled in the programme for years in “perpetual limbo.”

Letters were presented to 11 participants at the Public Hospitals Authority, two at the Post Office, four at the Parliamentary Registration Department, six at the Road Traffic Department and one at the Royal Bahamas Police Force at the Ministry of Labour and Public Service, downtown office.

The new PS-PEP is intended to transform the government’s approach to recruitment and onboarding and will now be an actual 52 Week Programme in which future cohorts who are successful will be eligible to become full-time employees of the government at the end of the 52 weeks.

It opens the door for them to become permanent and pensionable after a probationary period, allowing them to gain access to benefits like health insurance, as well as loans from financial institutions.”