Grand Bahama english educator Melody Gilbert suddenly passes at 50

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama educator Melody Gilbert, who collapsed on Tuesday at the Ministry of Education following a meeting.

Ms Gilbert, an English teacher for ninth grade, had just completed a presentation about an initiative to principals at the ministry when the incident occurred.

She was involved in almost every facet of education at the school. She was 50-years-old.

The sudden death of the teacher has shocked teachers, students, education and union officials in Grand Bahama.

May her soul rest in peace.