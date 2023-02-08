Two set to be charged on Grand Bahama: One for murder and another for stealing $14,000 from the DRA…

FREEPORT| On Wednesday 8th February 2023, at 10:00am. The Criminal Investigation Department in Freeport, Grand Bahama will place two adult males before the Magistrate court for two separate incidents.

Firstly, a male age 45yrs from Tasmin Circle will be arraigned for the Murder of Tashard Barr which occurred on Saturday 6th August 2016 at the Les Fountain Plaza, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Secondly, male aged 42 years from High Rock, Grand Bahama for Stealing from the DRA between 4th and 11th January 2023, totaling an estimated fourteen thousand dollars ($14,000.00). How did he figure he was going to get away?

We report yinner decide!