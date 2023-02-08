Centreville MP celebrated educators and students at Donald Webster Davis Junior High School…

Minister Campbell presented gifts at D. W. Davis Honour’s Day

NASSAU| Minister of State for Legal Affairs and MP in the constituency of Centreville the Hon. Jomo Campbell visited the D.W. Davis Junior High School as a special guest for the Annual Honour’s Day Ceremony under the theme “Level Up for Success”.

Some 120 students were honored for their outstanding efforts during the Christmas Term of 2022. The students were presented with gifts by the area MP for their efforts.

The Minister thanked Principal Nicolette Brown, educators, and staff at the D.W. Davis for their dedication and commitment to uplifting the lives of young people through education.



