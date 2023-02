Mrs Orinthia Nesbeth (BIS Photo: Derek Smith)

NASSAU| Bahamas Press reporting the passing of businesswoman Mrs Orinthia Nesbeth. She passed last evening at 89.

She was a former Priest Warden of St Matthew’s Anglican Church, and married to the late Lloyd Nesbeth.

Bahamas Press offers our deep condolences to her family on her passing.

May she rest in peace.