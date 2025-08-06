Two two legged animals robbed the Bahamas Humane Society early Wednesday morning…

ANIMALS STOLE FROM ANIMALS! WHAT IS THIS?!

Two animals caught on TV stealing from the Humane Society.

NASSAU| Several thousand dollars were stolen from the Bahamas Humane Society during a break-in early Wednesday morning, according to da animal society President Kim Aranha.

Aranha said, the money stolen was collected from a charity event over the weekend which she had planned to deposit this week. Now, this is interesting. How money raised over the weekend never made the bank, but now, two “ANIMALS” stole the money? Make it make sense

The alleged intruders were caught on camera fleeing the organization. The footage along with a report has been forwarded to the police.

We at BP are stuck as to how did the thieves knew there was money in the place? Why was the funds kept in the place days after it was to be deposited? This sounds like someone at the “ZOO” was waiting on the thieves to show up! And perhaps sent them on a paper chase – WHO KNOWS!

Aranha said she is hoping for swift justice. But we the observers of this latest crime wonders who is really behind this robbery!

We report yinner decide!