Why were police never called to the home of a MD in Garden Hills where 36-year-old Philip Adderley was violently murdered?

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Come this week a Big Time Government Managing Director (MD) will be charged before the courts following an investigation into the murder of Philip Adderley, 36.

Readers should note Adderley’s body was pulled from waters of Clifton Bay near the abandoned Stuart Cove operation.

Detectives uncovered how the brutal killing unfolded at the residence of the MD who was a close friend of the victim.

Now BP’s intel confirm blood stains of the violence slaying were found both at the residence and inside the government registered red plated vehicle assigned to the MD.

It is still unclear who committed the heinous crime, but Bahamas Press can confirm the MD will be charged with accessory to murder. How the MD’s government registered vehicle traversed the streets to discard the body of Adderley miles away from the home will become some of many questions in this crime.

Who all were involved in the murder? And why didn’t anyone call the police following the violent acts perpetrated upon the victim?

Adderley was found bound by foot and head and stabbed multiple times about the body in what can only be described as a crime of passion. WHAT IS DIS?!

We ga report and yinner decide!