BTC’s poor services are reflective of the lack of a CEO in the country!

Several Senior Management have NO OFFICE SPACE and must work from home – THREE YEARS SINCE THE PANDEMIC!!!

BTC Towers

NASSAU| BTC has a very serious issue with its telephone services these days and questions about the management of the company that was sold at a fire sale back in 2007 are raising concerns all across the country.

There is a view deep inside the corporation that says poor corporate leadership is to blame for the wutless piss poor service Bahamians are experiencing.

in September 2022 BTC hired Sameer Bhatti for the position of Chief Executive Officer. BHATTI became the 5th CEO to be appointed in just five short years which clearly suggested that the corporation was experiencing trouble.

Bhatti left the Bahamas some years ago to pursue a career in the world. But guess what? After being hired CEO two years come September, the CEO remains outside the Bahamas trying to run a troubled CORPORATION!? WHAT IS THIS?

Liberty Latin America, BTC’s parent company, must find a REAL CEO who is present in the jurisdiction to provide the necessary leadership – which is now absent – to run a troubled corporation. YOU CANNOT EFFECTIVELY RUN BTC FROM OUTSIDE THE BAHAMAS! And here is what we mean.

Profits have greatly declined since Hubert Ingraham sold off the Corporation at a fire sale price of $210m.

Hundreds of millions have been lost after strong competition entered the market while service and technical assistance at BTC went from bad to worse!

The Bahamas is made up of many islands, all distinctly different and unique in their demands for upgraded telephony services. If the CEO is not here on the ground to oversee the daily operations, then what do you expect the line staff to do? THIS IS INSANE?!

Every day Bahamas Press is being inundated with questions about services of BTC! And where is the CEO? NOT HERE

Additionally, there are several senior executives of the Corporation who also cannot be found or are NOT REGULARLY IN OFFICE because there is not sufficient office space for the healthy function and management of the brand.

Some senior executives still work from home almost three years after the pandemic. WHAT IN DA HELL IS THIS?!

Liberty Latin America (BTC’s Parent Company) must deal with these serious system challenges unfolding in the Bahamas!

And we call on the GOVERNMENT OF THE BAHAMAS to consider freezing much of the repatriated profits of the corporation until BTC can fix serious structural management issues affecting the Bahamian consumers. Something has to be done!

We ga leave with this question: We know BTC failed to pay the Government of the Bahamas dividends in all the years of the Minnis FNM Administration…did the parent company got its dividend payouts? WE NEED TO KNOW!

