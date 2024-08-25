Mario Scott-Bannister aka “SCOTLAND YARD” will be charged, along with two others, for the murder of 36-year-old Philip Adderley

Three are expected to be charged with murder! Mario Scott-Bannister set to be axed today as Managing Director at CLIFTON…

Scenes from CLIFTON, that 80th homicide of Philip Adderley last week. Mario Scott-Bannister is set to be charged.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press will now report Managing Director (MD) of the Clifton Heritage Authority Mario “Scotland Yard” Scott-Bannister will be charged come Monday morning in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Philip Adderley.

Adderley, who lived at the residence of Bannister in Garden Hills, was found stabbed about the body, bound hand and foot, in waters of Clifton near the abandoned Stuart Cove office. The incident is being described as a heinous hit-kill done by several suspects.

BP confirms blood was found in the back of the government registered vehicle issued to Scott-Bannister. And a series of communications, including video of the victim between the killers and the MD, were exchanged, detailing serious incriminating evidence of the crime.

We wonder how could someone on bail and being monitored be moving around in the dark, discarding bodies? WHAT IS THIS?!

The Bahamas must seriously examine laws governing the persons fitted with ankle bracelets. We believe judges must impose strict times for persons fitted with the bracelets; limiting movements.

Bahamas Press demands a proper vetting of all these persons engaged with contractual arrangements deep inside these government offices.

Meanwhile, we can confirm Mario Scott-Bannister is set to be axed from the Authority today. A massive cleanup inside the Authority MUST COME!

We report yinner decide!