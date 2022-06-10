Woman goes to jail for lying on Police Officer…

File photo

Watch Dis| A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to making a false rape report against a police officer while she was in custody on May 25th.

Police prosecutor Inspector Lincoln McKenzie said surveillance video shows that nobody entered Wendy Lewis’ cell at the Wulff Road police station at the time she claimed the incident occurred.

Lewis, who initially pleaded not guilty, apologized for making the false report. However, Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain lamented the fact that the report was made against a police officer at a time when public confidence in the police force is low.