Old security guard guard accused a feeling up UB Students…

NASSAU| A 60-year-old security guard has denied claims that he inappropriately touched two students while on duty at University of The Bahamas.

Prosecutors allege that James Minnis indecently assaulted the female students, ages 22 and 23, on March 30, 2022.

Magistrate Shaka Serville granted Minnis $5,000 bail on the condition that he has no contact with the witnesses in the case.

His trial is set for October 19.

Minnis has been suspended from his duties at the college pending the outcome of the trial.